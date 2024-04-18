 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli far-right minister Ben-Gvir: ‘Palestinians should be executed to solve overcrowding in prisons’

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir argued that the "right solution" to end overcrowding in Israeli prisons is to apply the death penalty to Palestinian prisoners whom he defines as "terrorists."

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published April 18,2024
In a statement he made on his X account, Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, expressed his happiness with the Israeli government's approval of a proposal to build 936 additional detention facilities for Palestinian prisoners.

He stated: "Additional construction will allow more terrorists to be accommodated in prison and will provide a partial solution to the overcrowding crisis in prisons."

Ben-Gvir noted that "the death penalty for Palestinians is the right solution to the problem of overcrowding in prisons."