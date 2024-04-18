Israeli far-right minister Ben-Gvir: ‘Palestinians should be executed to solve overcrowding in prisons’

In a statement he made on his X account, Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, expressed his happiness with the Israeli government's approval of a proposal to build 936 additional detention facilities for Palestinian prisoners.



He stated: "Additional construction will allow more terrorists to be accommodated in prison and will provide a partial solution to the overcrowding crisis in prisons."



Ben-Gvir noted that "the death penalty for Palestinians is the right solution to the problem of overcrowding in prisons."

























