Israeli attacks kill 56 more Palestinians in Gaza, bringing death toll since Oct. 7 to 33,899

Palestinian children check a building destroyed by Israeli bombardment the previous night in Rafah the southern Gaza Strip on April 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A total of 33,899 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Wednesday.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry made the statement as the Israeli deadly onslaught on Gaza entered its 194th day.

The ongoing onslaughts have also injured 76,664 Palestinians, it added.

It noted that in the past 24 hours, Israel committed six massacres against families across the Gaza Strip that left 56 fatalities, and 89 wounded who arrived in the hospitals.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while over 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.