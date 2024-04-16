Qatari, U.S. defense ministers discuss regional developments, urge de-escalation

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al-Attiyah and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed regional developments Monday amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran.

Al-Attiyah received a phone call from Austin, during which they reviewed "the latest developments and situations in the region," according to a statement by the Qatari Defense Ministry.

"The two sides called for self-control by all parties and the need for calm and de-escalation," the statement added.

Top Israeli officials including army chief Herzi Halevi vowed Monday to respond to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack on Israel.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the U.S., France and the UK.