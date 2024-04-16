Netanyahu shuns phone calls from Western leaders on Israeli response to Iran’s attack: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to receive phone calls from Western leaders because he feared he would be exposed to pressure that would prevent him from responding to Iran's attack on Israel, local media reported Monday.

Foreign leaders tried to schedule talks with Netanyahu following Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on Saturday but were denied, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

It said Netanyahu only spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

Netanyahu's office, however, did not comment on the issue, KAN noted.

Israel's Haaretz daily quoted an Israeli official who said international pressure on Israel is big and significantly affects the decision over attacking Iran.

Early on Monday, Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Israel will respond to the Iranian attack.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the U.S., France and the UK.



















