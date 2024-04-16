IRANS AGGRESSION AGAINST ISRAEL TRIGGERED ACTIVATION OF COALITION THAT THWARTED ATTACK: HALEVI

Iran's weekend military assault on Israel triggered the activation of a coalition that repelled the attack, Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said Monday.

In a video message published by Israeli media including the Times of Israel, Halevi said the incident "created new opportunities for cooperation" in countering the Iranian attack "across the skies of the Middle East."

The Israeli army "together with the United States Central Command, the British Armed Forces, the French Armed Forces and other partners operated together in real-time in the air, on the ground and at sea," he added.

He also threatened that Iran will "face the consequences" following its first-ever declared attack inside Israel.

Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the U.S., France and the UK.