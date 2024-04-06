GUNMAN CROSSES JORDANIAN BORDER WITH ISRAEL, OPENS FIRE AT ISRAELI ARMYS VEHICLE

The Israeli army said Friday that a gunman crossed into Israel from the Jordanian border and opened fire at an army's jeep.

Israeli Army Radio said the incident took place late Thursday near the Jordanian River in the Jordan Valley area, but the gunman did not breach the perimeter fence between Israel and Jordan.

No injuries were reported as the military jeep was patrolling the area.

The suspect returned to Jordan without being shot or identified by the army, it said, adding that an investigation is opened into the incident.

Jordan has yet to comment on the incident.

It is the first reported incident of gunshots at the Jordanian-Israeli borders since a began an onslaught against Gaza in early October.







