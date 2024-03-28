Several killed as Israel targets aid workers in Gaza City

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes Wednesday targeting aid workers in the Zeytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Israeli aircraft targeted committees on Salah al-Din Street responsible for securing the delivery of aid, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Witnesses reported casualties as a result of the Israeli bombardment.

Tel Aviv has repeatedly targeted aid convoys in Gaza.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Palestinian territories since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have since been killed and some 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















