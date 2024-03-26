U.S. tells Israel that 'alternatives exist' to ground invasion of Rafah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant that "alternatives exist" to a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the State Department said Monday.

"The Secretary underscored that alternatives exist to a major ground invasion that would both better ensure Israel's security and protect Palestinian civilians," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The statement came after a meeting between Blinken and Gallant, who is in Washington to discuss the ongoing situation in the Gaza Strip.

"The Secretary reiterated the United States' support for ensuring the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, while reiterating opposition to a major ground operation in Rafah that would further jeopardize the welfare of the more than 1.4 million Palestinian civilians sheltering there," Miller added.

Israel announced plans to conduct what it called a "major activity" in Rafah following the evacuation of Palestinians to the western area of the city.

Miller added that Blinken also discussed the need to "immediately" surge and sustain additional humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Gallant will meet his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin to discuss efforts to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas, the need for more humanitarian aid to reach Palestinian civilians, and plans to ensure the safety of the more than 1 million people sheltering in Rafah.