Several Palestinians killed, injured as Israeli warplanes bomb house in Rafah

Several Palestinians were killed and injured on Sunday evening when Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army targeted a house in Jenin city in the east of Rafah, belonging to the Issa family, resulting in casualties including children, eyewitnesses told an Anadolu correspondent.

Many of the injured and killed, including children, were evacuated from the targeted house to hospitals in Rafah by medical teams and civil defense.

Witnesses said the bombing destroyed the house and caused significant damage to nearby houses and properties.

Due to a lack of resources, Palestinian Authority teams struggle to clear the rubble from the targeted homes.

The exact death toll and injuries from the house bombing have yet to be determined.

Despite warnings from regional and international leaders and organizations, Israel is planning a ground invasion of Rafah, which houses approximately 1.4 million displaced Palestinians who were driven to the area by the Israeli army under the guise of safety, only to launch attacks that resulted in casualties.

On March 15, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced in a statement that he approved plans for a military action in Rafah and that the army is preparing to evacuate residents, but did not specify a timeframe for the launch of the offensive.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli army has been conducting a destructive war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in tens of thousands of civilian casualties, mostly children and women, leading Israel to face historical charges of "genocide" before the International Court of Justice.







