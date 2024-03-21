Iraq responds positively to proposed joint operations center to fight terrorist PKK: Türkiye

Iraq has responded positively to Türkiye's proposal for a joint operations center to work together to fight PKK terrorism, said defense sources in Ankara on Thursday.

Citing the Iraqi government's recent decision to designate the PKK as a terror organization, sources from the National Defense Ministry said that Ankara and Baghdad continue to work together in the field of border security and counter-terrorism.

"The Iraqi side also sees the terrorist group PKK as a threat. They are positively inclined towards our proposals for a joint operations center and other cooperative efforts to combat terrorism," the sources said.

Türkiye and Iraq in recent months have been holding high-level visits and discussions on bilateral and regional issues.

"Discussions between the two sides have encompassed a broad spectrum of topics, including energy and trade matters," said a Turkish defense source.

The sources also highlighted the importance of Türkiye's counter-terrorism operation in Iraq, adding that the current operation will reach its goal very soon.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

On recent PKK terror attacks, the sources said, "These attacks by the terrorist organization are its final throes. This will not save them from the impending end."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recently vowed to make Türkiye's border terrorism problem a thing of the past by this summer.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.











