Gaza death toll on verge of 32,000 as Israeli attacks kill 65 more Palestinians

Palestinians sit on the rubble of a destroyed house following overnight Israeli bombardment which hit the al-Habash family home at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 31,988 Palestinians have been killed and 74,188 others injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Thursday.

"At least 65 people were killed and 92 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," said a ministry statement.

"Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

The Israeli war, now in its 167th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















