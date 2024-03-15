Fenerbahçe to face Olympiacos in Conference League quarterfinals

Fenerbahce will face Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals, with the Turkish club starting the match on the road.

The semi-final draw took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The winners of the Fenerbahce-Olympiacos match will face Aston Villa or Lille in the semifinals.

The quarterfinals' first legs will take place on April 11, followed by the second legs seven days later.

The semifinals will be played on May 2 and 9, with the final taking place on May 29 at Athens' Agia Sophia Stadium.

With a capacity of over 30,000, the Agia Sophia Stadium reopened in Sept. 2022, the new stadium stands on the site of the former Nikos Goumas Stadium, which had been home to AEK Athens since 1930.

Besides AEK matches, the stadium also serves as the Greek national team's international home ground.

- Quarterfinal draw

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce

Aston Villa vs. Lille

Club Brugge vs. PAOK

Viktoria Plzen vs. Fiorentina

- Semifinal draw

Aston Villa or Lille vs. Olympiacos or Fenerbahçe.

Fiorentina or Viktoria Plzen vs. Club Brugge or PAOK