Palestine voices concerns over Israeli decision to launch military operation in Rafah

This picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis after Israeli bombardment in the southern Gaza Strip on March 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Palestine on Friday voiced concerns over Israel's decision to carry out a military operation in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, warning that it could lead to a new massacre and further displacements.

"Any military operation in Rafah means committing a new massacre and continuing the crimes of displacement against our people," news agency Wafa quoted a statement by the Palestinian Presidency.

The statement called for urgent intervention from the U.S. and the international community to prevent such aggression that exacerbates the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Israel on Friday approved plans for a military operation in Rafah.

"Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, and the army is operationally preparing for it and for the evacuation of residents," Netanyahu's office said in a statement without providing further details.

Several countries have warned Israel against carrying out a military operation in Rafah, which houses more than 1.4 million Palestinians.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

At least 31,490 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,439 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















