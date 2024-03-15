Europe will purchase weapons from world market for Ukraine: Germany’s Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Friday that European states will purchase weapons from the world market to support Ukraine's war against Russia.



Speaking at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Berlin, Scholz said Europeans are united and determined to continue their support for Ukraine.



"We have agreed today on a few key points, and from now on we will procure more weapons for Ukraine, purchasing them from the world market, that is a good improvement," Scholz told reporters.



"Secondly, the production of military equipment will be expanded, also through cooperation with partners inside Ukraine. And thirdly, as part of the Rammstein format, we are establishing a new capabilities coalition for long-range rocket artillery," he said.













