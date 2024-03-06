CRIMES IN GAZA ‘FAR TOO GRAVE TO REMAIN SILENT AND IDLE’: TÜRKIYES UN ENVOY

Türkiye's deputy permanent representative to the UN noted the serious situation in the Gaza Strip and said "crimes committed … are far too grave to remain silent and idle."

"It is evident that the Security Council has failed to deliver its mandate, its primary responsibilities to maintain international peace and security in the face of the horrific crimes committed in Gaza," Aslı Güven said during a debate on the Feb. 20 veto of a Security Council resolution on the Gaza crisis by the U.S.

"Women, children and men in Gaza are being massacred with total impunity" for the past five months, she said. "Civilians are being targeted not only by shelling and bombing, but also by starvation, by destruction of medical services, by stripping them off their dignity and means for survival."

Güven emphasized that "a new episode of turmoil has erupted in Rafah, defying international appeals for peace and stability."

Underscoring the importance Türkiye attaches to "the preservation of the historical status quo of Jerusalem and Al-Haram Al-Sharif," the envoy said, "Given the fragile environment, any restrictions or violations of the current status quo could add fuel to the fire. Especially, on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, exercise of restraint and pre-emption of provocations will be essential."

Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, is scheduled to start Sunday.

'WITHOUT A CEASE-FIRE, THE ATROCITY IN GAZA IS ABOUT TO BECOME A GLOBAL CATASTROPHE'



She condemned "the recent killing of civilians who were desperately waiting for the aid convoy," and said, "This tragedy is unfolding before our eyes, in total disregard of international law, of international humanitarian law and of the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice."

Adding that the "consequences of abandonment of international law will only bring more instability, more aggression, more conflict and more suffering," Güven emphasized that "without a cease-fire, the atrocity in Gaza is about to become a global catastrophe with repercussions far beyond the region."

She urged all nations to "embrace their historic responsibilities to stop this bloodshed immediately."

"Türkiye will continue to advocate a political solution based on the two-state vision," she added.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 30,600 Palestinians have since been killed and over 72,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.