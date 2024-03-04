Children in Gaza, compelled to consume animal feed due to hunger, are facing poisoning

For about 5 months, Israel has been attacking Gaza Strip from the air, land, and sea, and it also does not allow the delivery of water, food, medicine, fuel, and electricity to the besieged area. Approximately 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are struggling to survive under humanitarian conditions that have led to a major tragedy.

Israel also maintains a suffocating siege on the northern Gaza Strip and the city of Gaza. Due to the blockade, areas where humanitarian aid cannot be delivered are running out of food and drinkable water.

Iman Abu Jalloum, a doctor in the intensive care unit at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, expressed concern that more children could lose their lives due to poor nutrition, food poisoning, and malnutrition.

"The occupation regime systematically enforces starvation policies," said Dr. Abu Jalloum, expressing how they are struggling with the increasing cases of malnutrition in the north of the Gaza Strip, with some children experiencing food poisoning.

Yesterday, two children who were forced to eat animal feed made of barley, corn, and hay due to hunger were hospitalized for food poisoning, Abu Jalloum said, "The occupation regime systematically enforces starvation policies. Children who cannot eat and cannot get the necessary vitamins are damaging the health of mothers and the elderly."

Abu Jalloum also highlighted the malnutrition and vitamin deficiencies experienced by women giving birth, which jeopardizes the health of both mothers and babies, questioning, "How long will this hunger and siege continue? How long will the Palestinian people and children suffer oppression?"

Fifteen children have died of hunger in northern Gaza

It was shared that seven children died of hunger at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

In a written statement from the media office of the government in Gaza today, it was reminded that due to the Israeli blockade, the number of children who died of hunger in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City increased to 15, and it was stated that 700,000 Palestinians are facing severe hunger threats.

The statement also indicated a significant increase in hunger levels in the Gaza Strip and that 2.4 million people are suffering from serious food shortages, stating, "Some countries are working on providing aid by air with a few planes. However, as everyone knows, this is not the best way to deliver aid to the people of Gaza. Food aid delivered by air is useless."