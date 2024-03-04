At least 127 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in 2 days as they crowded for aid

The Israeli army killed on Thursday and Sunday at least 127 Palestinians and wounded over 760 who were trying to obtain humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to improve the humanitarian situation in the region.

On Jan. 26, the ICJ ordered Israel to take measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a lawsuit filed by South Africa.

Anadolu monitored the Israeli army's targeting of Palestinians as they searched for food last Thursday and this Sunday.

- Feb. 29

Israeli forces fired at hundreds of Palestinians gathering near the Nablusi Roundabout south of Gaza City to obtain humanitarian aid, particularly flour, resulting in 118 deaths and 760 injuries, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli army claimed that some crowds approached its soldiers, posing a threat and prompting them to open fire.

Extremist right-wing Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his support for the soldiers who fired at Palestinian civilians, describing them as "heroes."

- Early March 3

The Israeli army targeted a humanitarian aid truck in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing nine Palestinians and injuring others, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu on Sunday.

Hamas condemned the attack, saying it represents "Israel's insistence on continuing its genocidal war."

It added that "deliberately starving and exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave, depriving our people of any aid, are among the pillars of the Israeli war on Gaza."

- Late March 3

The Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday in a statement that the Israeli army shelled Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid near the Kuwait Roundabout area south of Gaza City, resulting in "dozens of martyrs and wounded."

The statement stressed that the "Israeli occupation forces are committing systematic acts of genocide targeting hundreds of thousands of hungry people in northern Gaza."

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed 30,410 people and injured 71,700 others with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





