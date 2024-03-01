Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, said Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Friday.

The terrorists detected in the Claw-Lock Operation zone were targeted using unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our operations will continue resolutely until there is not a single terrorist left in the region!" it added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.