Turkish President Erdoğan meets King III. Mswati of Eswatini in Antalya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday held meeting with King III. Mswati of Eswatini on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The meeting involved discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan said: "Türkiye approaches the entirety of Africa with a 'win-win' approach and will continue to do so," the statement added.

The meeting was also attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Turkish president's chief adviser on foreign policy and security.