WHO GAINS ACCESS TO GAZAS NASSER MEDICAL COMPLEX, FACILITATES LIFESAVING REFERRALS AMIDST CRISIS

In a critical development amidst the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners have finally been granted access to the Nasser Medical Complex after being denied entry for two days.

According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, this allowed for the assessment and facilitation of lifesaving medical referrals for 14 critically ill patients.

"Two patients needed continuous manual ventilation throughout their journey. 9 patients are now receiving care in the European Gaza, International Medical Corps, UAE and Indonesia field hospitals, and 5 patients are in Al-Aqsa hospital. There are still more than 180 patients and 15 doctors and nurses inside Nasser," he said on X.

"The hospital is still experiencing an acute shortage of food, basic medical supplies, and oxygen. There is no tap water and no electricity, except a backup generator maintaining some lifesaving machines. There are still more than 180 patients and 15 doctors and nurses inside Nasser," he added.

Tedros emphasized the urgent need for sustained and safe access for humanitarian organizations like WHO, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), and UNOCHA, along with other partners.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 29,092 and injured about 69,028 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.