WORLDS TALLEST MAN, SHORTEST WOMAN MEET IN US

Sultan Kosen from Türkiye, the world's tallest man, met Jyoti Amge from India, who is currently the world's shortest woman, in Irvine, California on Monday.

Kosen stands at a height of 2.51 meters (8 feet 3 inches), while Amge is 62.8 centimeters (a little over two feet) tall.

The two took a souvenir photo after breakfast.

Kosen, who hails from Türkiye's southeastern Mardin province, and Amge will travel to Los Angeles to attend an event organized at the invitation of an American producer, who will also record their meeting.

The two first met in Egypt's capital Cairo in 2018 at the invitation of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture and Tourism and visited the Pyramids of Giza.