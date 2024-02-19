NATO holds meeting in Brussels to tackle European security challenges

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NPA) President Michal Szczerba at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Monday to discuss key issues on the European security agenda along with ways to maintain strong cooperation between the two organizations.

During the meeting, assembly members discussed topics including defense spending, expanding the transatlantic industrial base, Ukraine's path to NATO membership, regional security issues and energy security.

According to a statement by NATO, Stoltenberg highlighted that the NPA provides an essential link between the alliance and its democratic institutions, helping to foster awareness and understanding of NATO's policies.

He also underlined the importance of parliamentarians' continued support in implementing the decisions taken at the NATO Summit in Vilnius last year, as well as in maintaining substantial aid to Ukraine.