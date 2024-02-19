UN chief wants Security Council to 'speak with one voice' in Gaza humanitarian ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants to see the Security Council "speak with one voice" as the US proposed a rival draft resolution after Algeria requested a vote on its draft resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, said his spokesman on Monday.

Asked about the US's draft resolution, Stephane Dujarric said: "We understand negotiations are still ongoing. So I don't think I'll get into the details of it."

"What the Secretary-General would like to see, first of all, on the ground is a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, increasing humanitarian access," he said.

"He would like to see the Security Council speak with one voice on this issue, which has been challenging," he continued.

Asked about the US' draft resolution mentioning that an Israeli offensive to Rafah "should not proceed under current circumstances," Dujarric said: "I think Secretary-General has been very vocal, expressing his extreme worry at the impact of a ground offensive in Rafah."

The US on Monday proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution supporting a "temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable, based on the formula of all hostages being released," according to a text seen by Anadolu.

The resolution also calls for "lifting all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale," referring to demands in previous resolutions, and stressed the need to "take all appropriate measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure."

The US draft resolution also notes the "urgent need for a viable plan to ensure the protection of and prevent the displacement of civilians in the event of a major ground military offensive into Rafah."

"It further determines that a major ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries, which would have serious implications for regional peace and security."

It also underscores "such a major ground offensive should not proceed under current circumstances."

The US resolution also condemns "all acts of terrorism," including the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, and emphasizes "grave concern" for the well-being of the more than 130 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza Strip.

The rival resolution came as Algeria is expected to present a resolution at the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire" between Israel and Hamas, and demanding an "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages."

The US signaled that it would block the resolution in a statement by US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Saturday, saying that Algeria's resolution "may run counter" to efforts by the US, Egypt, and Qatar for a hostage deal, she added.

"The United States will continue to engage in the diplomacy necessary to get a hostage deal over the finish line, and will be candid with Israeli and regional leaders regarding our expectations for the protection of more than one million civilians in Rafah," she said.







