Israel not intend to stop attacking oppressed Gazans during holy month of Ramadan

Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz announced that attacks on Gaza could continue during the month of Ramadan.

In a video statement posted on his social media account, Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz provided an assessment of the Israeli military's attacks on Gaza.

Gantz indicated that the attacks could continue during Ramadan and stated, "If the hostages are not returned, we will expand the war to Rafah."

The Israeli War Cabinet Member claimed that Israel would evacuate displaced Gazans to "secure areas" and initiate operations.

Prior to the Israeli attacks, the city of Rafah, located on the Egypt-Gaza border, hosted approximately 280,000 Palestinians. Due to Israel's attacks on October 7, about 1.9 million out of Gaza Strip's total population of 2.3 million were displaced.

The majority of the displaced Palestinians sought refuge in Rafah, previously claimed by Israel to be "safe." The population of Rafah surged to over 1.4 million with the influx of people from the northern regions, increasing more than fourfold.

Due to inadequate housing, many of the Palestinians taking shelter in Rafah struggle to survive in makeshift tent camps.

Israeli forces frequently target Rafah with airstrikes. Concerns arise that if Israel launches a ground assault on Rafah, there will be no safe haven for civilians in the Gaza Strip.





