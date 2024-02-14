HAMASS MILITARY WING TARGETS ISRAELI ARMY VEHICLES, TROOPS IN KHAN YOUNIS

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, said Tuesday that they targeted Israeli military vehicles and detonated tunnel openings in the Gaza Strip.

In separate statements, they said they targeted an Israeli Merkava tank and a military bulldozer using locally made Yasin 105 shells in the Qarara area of Khan Younis

They also detonated three booby-trapped tunnel openings targeting Israeli infantry forces in the same area, resulting in casualties.

The fighters also targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier with a Yasin 105 shell in the same area.

The resistance forces detonated an anti-personnel device targeting five Israeli soldiers who were positioned inside a house in the Abasan al-Kabira area of Khan Younis.

According to the statements, Al-Qassam fighters also engaged in a clash with an Israeli infantry force consisting of seven soldiers at point-blank range in the same area, resulting in casualties.

There have been no comments by the Israeli army on Al-Qassam's statements.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing at least 28,473 people and injuring 68,146 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.








