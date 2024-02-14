U.S. CONDEMNS DEMOLITION OF COMMUNITY LEADERS HOME IN EAST JERUSALEM

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned the demolition of Fuad Abu Diab's home in East Jerusalem and said it obstructs "efforts to advance a durable and lasting peace and security" for Palestinians and Israelis.

"We believe that demolition not only obviously damages his home, his family and the lives that they have built there, but the entire communities who live in fear that their homes may be next," spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller said the effect of demolitions goes beyond just the effect on one family.

"They damage Israel's standing in the world, and they make it ultimately more difficult for us to accomplish all of the things we're trying to accomplish," said Miller.

The Israeli municipality in Jerusalem did not comment on the demolition but Abu Diab said it was for political and retaliatory reasons.

''They razed the house because I am an advocate for homeowners facing demolition threats, so they want revenge,'' said Abu Diab.

There are concerns that the demolition could be the beginning of the destruction of other homes in the neighborhood as Israel claims it wants to convert the area into a Jewish park.