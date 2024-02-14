Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Israeli attacks ‘won’t go unanswered’

Smoke billows from the southern Lebanese village of Tayr Harfa near the boder with Israel following an Israeli airstrike, on February 12, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

Lebanese group Hezbollah vowed on Wednesday that Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon "will not go unanswered."

At least four people, including two children, were killed and nine others injured in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to the country's civil defense agency.

The attacks came after a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon on a military base in Safad in northern Israel killed one person and injured seven others.

"Today's aggression, which killed several civilians and children, will not go unanswered," Hashem Safieddine, a Hezbollah leader, said.

"There will inevitably be a response, and this response will be at the required and appropriate level," he added.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 28,500 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.























