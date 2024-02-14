One dead, several wounded in shooting after Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Police respond after shots were reportedly fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AFP Photo)

At least one person was killed and up to 15 others injured in a shooting in Kansas City in the U.S. state of Missouri following a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said Wednesday.

"We're still gathering information on the number and the status of victims," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a press briefing.

"I am angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," she added.

The shots were fired near Union Station.

Police said they took two armed suspects into custody for further investigation.

Speaking at the briefing, Mayor Quinton Lucas said all Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff are safe and accounted for after the shooting.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and will continue to receive updates.

"White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement," it said.





















