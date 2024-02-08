JORDANS KING ABDULLAH TO VISIT WHITE HOUSE NEXT WEEK AMID GAZA WAR

Jordanian King Abdullah II will visit Washington next week for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, the White House said Thursday.

The Feb. 12 meeting comes as regional efforts continue to broker an agreement to halt Israel's war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The White House said Abdullah and Biden will address what it called the "ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to produce an enduring end to the crisis."

"Towards that end, the two leaders will discuss U.S. effort to support the Palestinian people including through enhanced humanitarian assistance into Gaza and a vision for a durable peace to include a two-state solution with Israel's security guaranteed," said spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre.

The meeting comes as the U.S. and Jordan mark 75 years of diplomatic relations, and Jean-Pierre said Biden and Abdullah "will discuss how the United States and Jordan can continue to deepen our strong bilateral relationship."

The king will be joined by Queen Rania Al Abdullah on the visit.