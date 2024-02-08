News Middle East EU countries approve military mission to protect shipping in Red Sea

The 27 EU member states have approved plans to set up a military mission to protect merchant shipping in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, multiple diplomats confirmed to dpa on Thursday.



The mission involves deploying European warships and airborne early warning systems to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and surrounding waters.



Called Operation Aspides, the operational headquarters of the mission is in the Greek city of Larissa.



A final formal decision to deploy the mission will be taken at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on February 19.



The European Union reached a political agreement to launch the mission last month.



Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked ships with an alleged Israeli connection in the Red Sea, forcing major shipping companies to avoid this key Europe-Asia trade route via the Suez Canal. This is now having a considerable impact on the global economy.



The Houthis have said they are firing on ships to force an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza.



In response, the United States, Britain and other Western allies launched airstrikes on several Houthi rebel positions in Yemen, escalating already high tensions in the Middle East and raising the spectre of a wider regional conflict.



Currently, the EU has no plans to participate in the U.S. attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen.



The German Bundeswehr wants to take part in the mission with the frigate "Hessen". The ship with around 250 soldiers on board left the naval base in Wilhelmshaven for the Red Sea on Thursday.
















