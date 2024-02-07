Houthis conducted anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM

Iran-backed Houthi group on Tuesday conducted multiple anti-ship ballistic missile attacks in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM aid on X.

Three of the anti-ship ballistic missiles were attempting to hit MV Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek-owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden, it added.

"At approximately 3:20 a.m., MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries.

"At 2 p.m. another missile impacted the water near the ship with no effect. At 4:30 p.m., USS Laboon (DDG 58), operating near MV Star Nasia, intercepted and shot down a third anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis," it said, adding MV Star Nasia remains "seaworthy" and is continuing toward its destination.

The remaining three anti-ship ballistic missiles were likely targeting MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship operating in the Southern Red Sea.

"The three missiles impacted the water near the ship without effect. MV Morning Tide is continuing its journey and is reporting no injuries or damage," it said.

Yemen's Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israel-bound ships. It said the attacks are to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission -- Operation Prosperity Guardian -- to counter the Houthi attacks.