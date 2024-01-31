Israeli army says 3 more soldiers killed in Gaza battles

Three more Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting with Palestinian groups across the Gaza Strip, Israel's army announced on Wednesday.

In a statement cited by the Times of Israel news website, the Israeli army said two other soldiers were seriously wounded in the battle in southern Gaza.

A total of 223 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli ground operation on Oct. 27.

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the launch of the war on Gaza on Oct. 7 has risen to 560.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 65,636 others, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.











