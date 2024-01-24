US deplores attack on UNRWA training center in southern Gaza Strip

The US State Department said Wednesday it deplores an Israeli attack on a UN training center in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis.

"We deplore today's attack on UN's training center in Khan Younis," spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"You've heard me say it before. You've heard the Secretary say it before but civilians must be protected and the protective nature of UN facilities must be respected," said Patel.

"And humanitarian workers must be protected so that they can continue providing civilians with the life-saving humanitarian assistance that they need," he added.

The head of the United Nations Relief Works Agency in Gaza, Thomas White, wrote on X that an attack on the Khan Younis Training Centre took place Wednesday, during which two tank rounds hit a building that shelters 800 people.

Nine victims were killed and 75 injured in the attack, according to White.