Israeli army detains 35 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli forces rounded up 35 more Palestinians across the occupied West Bank on early Wednesday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The detentions took place in several areas in the occupied territory, including Tulkarm, Nablus, Salfit, Jenin, Ramallah, Jerusalem, Hebron, and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

The figure includes those picked from homes, detained at military checkpoints, and forced to surrender, the statement said.

According to the statement, at least 6,255 Palestinians have been detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 25,700 Palestinians and injuring 63,740. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.





















