Israeli army blows up house of Palestinian detainee near Nablus city

The Israeli army on Wednesday morning destroyed the house of a Palestinian detainee near Nablus city in the northern occupied West Bank, accused of being involved in an attack against Israeli settlers.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the Israeli army's engineering units placed explosives inside the house in the village of Urif, south of Nablus, and detonated it.

The Israeli army earlier raided the village and cordoned off the house of Palestinian detainee Wael Shehadeh, and prevented people from reaching it, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

The incident triggered clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians in the village, but no casualties were reported.

Wael Shehadeh was arrested by the Israeli forces on June 21, 2023, and is accused by the Israeli authorities of assisting Palestinians who carried out an attack on the Israeli settlement of Eli, southern Nablus, that left four settlers dead.

The Israeli authorities follow a policy of destroying the homes of Palestinians accused of attacking Israeli soldiers and settlers, a policy widely seen as a form of internationally prohibited collective punishment.



















