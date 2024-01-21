‘I will not relinquish full security control over the western side of the Jordan River’: Israel PM Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he would not relinquish full security control of the west of the Jordan River, or the West Bank.

"I will not relinquish full security control over the western side of the Jordan River, this contradicts the establishment of a Palestinian state," Netanyahu wrote on X.

Netanyahu denied earlier Saturday, a statement from his office that he had informed US President Joe Biden about the possibility of a Palestinian state.

The denial came in response to a report published by CNN which said, "Netanyahu told Biden in private phone call he was not foreclosing the possibility of a Palestinian state in any form."



