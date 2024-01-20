Israel continues offensives in Gaza, kills 165 Palestinians, injures 280 more in last 24 hours

At least 165 Palestinians have been killed and 280 injured in the last 24 hours, and people are still trapped under rubble as Israeli forces continue their assault on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 165 martyrs and 280 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

Israeli forces blew up multiple homes in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing several people and injuring others, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Saturday.

A Palestinian was also killed after being directly targeted by a reconnaissance plane in Khan Younis, the news agency said, citing medical sources.

Moreover, Israeli warplanes launched intense airstrikes targeting the areas of Bani Suhaila, Al-Zana, Abasan, and Batn Al-Sameen, east and south of Khan Younis.

Israeli fighter jets also shelled, with many missiles, the town of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 24,927, with 62,388 others injured, the ministry said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

According to the UN, around 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.













