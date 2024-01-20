Former Israeli prime minister warns Netanyahu: 'We will end up mired in Gaza quagmire'

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has criticized the policies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that the path of war could lead to Israel being "mired in the Gaza quagmire."

Barak's criticism came in an article published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Friday, in which he called for early elections in Israel "before it's too late," even though the elections are scheduled for 2026.

Barak stated, "the war is 15 weeks old. On the battlefield, we see inspiring displays of courage and sacrifice. In Israel, we see despair, a sense that despite the gains of the Israel Defense Forces, Hamas has not been defeated and the return of the hostages is receding."

He pointed out that "for around three months now, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prevented discussion of 'the day after' in the inner cabinet."

Barak warned that, "in the absence of a realistic goal, we will end up mired in the Gaza quagmire, fighting simultaneously in Lebanon and in the West Bank, eroding the American backing and endangering the Abraham Accords and the peace agreements with Egypt and with Jordan."

The former Israeli minister considered that "this kind of conduct drags Israel's security into the abyss."

"Two months ago, the United States presented Israel with a proposal that meets the common interests of both countries, and that is still on the table," Ehud Barak revealed.

According to the American proposal, "after Hamas' capabilities are eliminated, an inter-Arab force drawn from members of the "axis of stability" will be established to administrate the Strip for a limited period."

He explained that, according to the proposal, "during this interim, Gaza will return to the control of a "revitalized" Palestinian Authority, whose right to govern the territory is recognized internationally, subject to security arrangements that are acceptable to Israel," adding, "Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will back the revitalized PA financially and underwrite reconstruction and infrastructure work."

Barak described the American proposal as "the only practical blueprint," adding, "in exchange, Israel will have to take part in future talks toward a two-state solution."

He added, "Israel needs different leadership. There must be an early election. This will happen when the rage of the families of the hostages, the communities of the evacuees, the reservists and the large numbers of Israelis who remember October 7 well erupts."

This article comes after Netanyahu announced on Thursday that he told US that "he opposes a Palestinian state in any postwar scenario," contrary to US desires and his insistence on continuing the war in Gaza to achieve a "decisive victory over Hamas."

The United States had continuously urged Israel to scale back its attack on Gaza, stating that the establishment of a Palestinian state should be part of the "day after" the war, an idea that Netanyahu explicitly rejected, insisting on Israeli "full" control over the enclave.

Ongoing criticism has been directed at Netanyahu for not achieving any of the war's objectives despite 105 days having passed since its outbreak, including the elimination of Hamas' rule in Gaza.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,762 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,108 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

