3rd Turkish Red Crescent ship carrying humanitarian aid sets sail for Gaza

A third ship carrying over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid prepared under the leadership of the Turkish Red Crescent set sail late Thursday for the Gaza Strip from southern Türkiye.

The aid, including six ambulances, water purification systems, food and hygiene parcels, drinking water, tents, blankets, diapers, medicines and medical supplies, provided in cooperation with donors and non-governmental organizations, was loaded onto the ship Nina M.

At the sendoff at Türkiye's Mersin International Port, Turkish Red Crescent Deputy Chair Yusuf Ramazan Saygılı decried the human tragedy in Gaza, citing Israel's ongoing aggression that has killed some 25,000 civilians since the conflict began on Oct. 7 after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Stating that they have been in the field for Gaza since the first day, Saygılı said, "There are many necessities on our third aid ship. It will reach Egypt's El-Arish Port in approximately 30 hours. We thank our nation for their valuable donations. The ship carries kindness. It is setting out on a voyage to light a lamp in the hearts of Gazans."

He added that he hopes the ship "will be a balm for wounds wherever it goes."

Şükrü Can, the Turkish Red Crescent's deputy secretary general, and other officials from the aid group also attended the program.

After the ship was fully loaded with aid, it set sail to help the people of Gaza.