Russia nuclear talks stance may change as New START expiration nears -US

A senior U.S. official stated that while Russia's current stance is unclear, there is a possibility of a change in approach as the treaty's expiration in 2026 approaches. The official emphasized the need to take Russia's current position seriously and highlighted the uncertainty regarding Russia's willingness to discuss a New START follow-on or compliance with the existing treaty.

Published January 18,2024
Russia's refusal to discuss nuclear issues with the United States for now casts doubt on its willingness to engage on compliance with or a follow-on to the New START arms control treaty, but its stance could change as the treaty's 2026 expiration nears, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

"We have to take Russia at its word as far as its current position on arms control dialogue (is concerned). They're refusing to engage bilaterally on these issues. It casts some doubt on Russia's willingness to entertain a conversation about a New START follow on or returning to New START compliance," White House National Security Council Senior Director Pranay Vaddi said at a Washington think tank.