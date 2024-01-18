UN reiterates support for 2-state solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The UN said Thursday that there is no change in its support for a two-state solution after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he is against a Palestinian state.

"The Secretary General's backing of the two-state solution is unchanged," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters about Antonio Guterres's feelings about the matter.

"He believes that out of the tragedy that's unfolding in Gaza, we should use it as an opportunity to get things back on track so that the aspirations, the hopes and the legitimate concerns of the Israeli people and the Palestinian people are met, with ultimately two sides living side by side," said Dujarric.

Earlier, Netanyahu said he told the US that he opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of any postwar scenario.

The Israeli prime minister pledged to continue a military campaign until Israel achieves a decisive victory against Hamas, something many analysts have said is impossible.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

About 25,000 Palestinians have since been killed in the Israeli response, mostly women and children, and 62,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





