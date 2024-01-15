WHO director-general 'marks 100th day of tragedy' in Gaza

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus marked the 100th day of Israel's attacks on Gaza, describing it as a "tragedy" and reiterating his call for a cease-fire.

Emphasizing that there is a "major humanitarian crisis" in Gaza following the attacks, Ghebreyesus said Sunday on X: "Today we mark 100 days of a tragedy."

"More than 24,000 Gazans killed — 70% women and children; more injured, many grievously," he said.

Adding that "following over 300 attacks on health and continuous lack of safe access to critical aid, the majority of hospitals in the Strip have stopped working. The 15 facilities that are still working can only provide limited health care."

Amputations and deaths are rising due to the health care system's breakdown, while diseases are spreading in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions, he pointed out.

"People in Gaza are living in hell. Nowhere is safe. 100 days, and counting, of incessant insecurity and fear is beyond words," he said.

Ghebreyesus highlighted the UN and the WHO's ongoing obstacles in delivering essential aid to Gaza and called for the release of Israeli hostages being held by Palestinian groups.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv claims killed 1,200 people in Israel.

At least 23,968 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,582 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.