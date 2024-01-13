UN: ANY EFFORT TO ALTER GAZAS DEMOGRAPHIC MAKEUP MUST BE FIRMLY DENIED

Any attempt by Israel to change the composition of the Gaza Strip "must be firmly rejected," the UN relief chief said Friday.

"We are deeply alarmed by recent statements by Israeli ministers regarding plans to encourage the mass transfer of civilians from Gaza to third countries, currently being referred to as 'voluntary relocation'," Martin Griffiths told the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"These statements raise grave concerns about the possible forcible mass transfer or deportation of the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip, something that would be strictly prohibited under international law. Any attempt to change the demographic composition of Gaza must be firmly rejected," he said.

Some countries have offered to host civilians who want to leave Gaza for their protection, he said. "I want to emphasize that any persons displaced from Gaza must be allowed to return, as international law demands."

Griffiths said the situation in Gaza remains "horrific" as "relentless" Israeli military operations continue. "There is no safe place in Gaza. Dignified human life is a near impossibility."

He reiterated his demand for a cease-fire and for the Council to take urgent action to bring the war to an end.

- 'Palestinians' right to return to their homes'

Ilze Brands Kehris, assistant head of the human rights office, said the devastating situation and immense suffering in Gaza are "preventable and foreseeable," and has been warned for weeks.

She said massive displacement in Gaza commenced Oct. 12 when Israeli authorities ordered Palestinians north of the Wadi Gaza to vacate their homes and go south.

"While Israel stated that its evacuation orders have been for the safety of Palestinian civilians, it appears that Israel has made scant provision to ensure such relocations comply with international law -- in particular ensuring access to appropriate hygiene, health, safety, nutrition and shelter and taking steps to minimize the risk of separation of family members.

"Such compelled evacuations, failing to meet the necessary conditions for lawfulness, therefore potentially amount to forcible transfer, a war crime," she said.

Kehris noted that "incendiary" statements by members of Israel's leadership pushing for the permanent resettlement of Palestinians overseas have entrenched fears that Palestinians are being deliberately forced out of Gaza and will not be able to return.

"This must not be permitted. Palestinians' right to return to their homes must be subject to an ironclad guarantee," she added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed around 1,200 people.

At least 23,708 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 60,050 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

According to the UN, 85% of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.







