Israel continues night raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army reportedly continued night raids Saturday in parts of the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency, WAFA, the targets of the raids were the cities of Hebron, Nablus, Bethlehem and Qalqilya.

Following the announcement by the army that "three armed Palestinians trying to infiltrate the Adora Jewish settlement near Hebron were killed," raids were conducted in parts of the city.

The army claimed that an armed group of Palestinians attempting to infiltrate the settlement opened fire on Israeli security forces, resulting in the killing of three individuals.

Israeli Army Radio announced earlier that an Israeli was injured and taken to the hospital in the incident.

The military, accompanied by military vehicles, focused on the towns of Idhna and Surif near Hebron.

There is no information regarding casualties or detentions during the raids.

The army also entered two towns and one village south of Nablus, conducting raids on houses.

Separately, in another raid in Qalqilya, youngsters set car tires on fire in an act of resistance against the army.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, the Israeli army has intensified its military operations in the West Bank, increasing attacks and raids on cities, towns and camps.







