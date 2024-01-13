135 more Palestinians killed amid Israel strikes on Gaza

At least 135 Palestinians have been killed and 312 others injured in the last 24 hours, as the Israeli forces continued their onslaught on the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said on Saturday.

"The Israeli occupation (forces) committed 12 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 135 deaths and 312 injuries during the past 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli army's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 23,843, with 60,317 injured, it added.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Authorities claim the attacks by Hamas have killed around 1,200 Israelis.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.













