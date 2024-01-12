Türkiye to bring 85 additional Gazans for medical treatment: Health minister

Türkiye's health minister announced Thursday that Ankara is bringing 85 Gazan patients and those wounded from Egypt to Turkish soil.

A total of "85 patients and injured individuals from Gaza are being brought to Türkiye this evening from Egypt. Accompanied by a group of 106 escorts, the patients will receive medical treatment in our country," Fahrettin Koca wrote on X.

He added that health system in Gaza has collapsed.

Türkiye has received 292 wounded and sick patients from Gaza for treatment since Israel's devastating attacks on the Palestinian enclave began last year, according to a Dec, 31 post on X by Koca.