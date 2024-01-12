 Contact Us
Thompson leads Anadolu Efes to 99-57 EuroLeague victory against Virtus Bologna

In a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 21 match on Friday, Turkish club Anadolu Efes defeated Virtus Bologna from Italy by a score of 99-57. The top scorer for the Istanbul team was US guard Darius Thompson with 26 points, followed by his compatriot and teammate Elijah Bryant who added 21 points at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

Published January 12,2024
Turkish club Anadolu Efes beat Italian side Virtus Bologna 99-57 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague round 21 game on Friday.

US guard Darius Thompson led the Istanbul side with 26 points, while his teammate and compatriot guard Elijah Bryant contributed with 21 points at the Sinan Erdem Sports Hall in Istanbul.

Danish guard Iffe Lundberg became the top scorer for Virtus with 14 points.

Anadolu Efes climbed to the 15th spot with eight wins, 13 losses, while Virtus Bologna are placed third with 14 wins and seven losses.