Qatar sends 18 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

Qatar sent an aircraft carrying 18 tons of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, which remains under Israeli blockade and faces continued attacks.

According to the Qatar News Agency, a Qatar Armed Forces plane carrying humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip was dispatched to the city of El Arish, Egypt, near Gaza.

The aircraft, carrying 18 tons of aid, including food and shelter materials, will be transported from Egypt to Gaza.

Since the attacks launched by Israel on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gulf state has delivered nearly 1,900 tons of aid to Gaza through 61 flights, aiming to reach the region in the aftermath of the attacks.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas which Tel Aviv says killed around 1,200 people.

Over 23,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 59,410 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.