Oman condemns air strikes on Yemen by ‘friendly countries,’ calls for de-escalation

Oman condemned on Friday the bombing by "friendly countries" on Yemeni cities and voiced deep concern about its developments, calling on all parties to cease the escalation.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Oman was following the military action by friendly countries with great concern while Israel continued its brutal war and siege of the Gaza Strip without accountability or punishment."

The ministry added: "Oman had repeatedly warned of the expansion of the conflict in the region as a result of ongoing Israeli killing, abuse, destruction and starvation operations in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories."

"Oman called on all parties to stop further escalation of military operations and to focus on the root causes of the crisis," it concluded.







