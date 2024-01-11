Saudi Arabia introduces new residence permit categories for foreigners

Saudi Arabia announced residence permits in five new special categories Wednesday to ease the process for foreign residents.

The Saudi Premium Residency Center said the permits will be granted to foreigners falling under newly identified special categories that encompass individuals with unique talents, such as specialists and executives, as well as those with talents in culture and sports.

Additionally, investors, entrepreneurs and property owners are among those who will benefit from the permits.

The center also launched a new electronic platform to simplify procedures for tracking applications.

Saudi-based Al Arabiya channel noted that the new permit categories align with Saudi Arabia's efforts to attract and facilitate the stay of talent and investors.